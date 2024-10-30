Lucille M. Washburn | Obituary

Lucille M. “Luci” Washburn, 74, died on Oct. 25, 2024, at her home in Millstadt. Ms. Washburn was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Holton, Kan., the daughter of Frederic and Dorathea Eulert Hallauer. She graduated Bateman Grade School north of Holton in 1963 and Whiting High School in 1967. She lived in Topeka, Kan., before moving to Millstadt in 2008.

She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in February 1998 with more than 30 years of service. She was employed by Harrah’s Prairie Band Casino from 1997 to 2001.

Luci was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia, where she served as a Stephen Ministry Leader, the membership secretary, was a member of the Bell Choir, and played keyboard with the music team for blended services. She also assisted with Vacation Bible School and served on the Board of Outreach and the Board of Trustees. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association for more than 30 years and served as District III Vice President in 1987. She had been active in numerous organizations in Topeka, including Girl Scouts of the USA and North Fairview Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization.

She was married to James Clark Washburn on May 20, 1972. They were divorced.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Nikki and Mark Kurfman and grandsons Gabriel, Bryce, Joel and Myles Kurfman of Millstadt; sisters Caryn and husband, Larry Sheets and Judy Hamilton of Topeka, Kan.; brothers Roy and wife Kay Hallauer and Eric and wife, Becky Hallauer and a sister-in-law Sue Hallauer, all of Holton, Kan.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Don Martin and brother Ray Hallauer.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church.

A memorial gathering will also be held from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Netawaka, Kan.

A memorial service will follow starting at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Luci requested memorial contributions be made to: the Food Pantry Fund at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia; or Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary School, East St. Louis.