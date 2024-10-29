Elaine C. Weatherford | Obituary

Elaine C. Weatherford, 83, formerly of Columbia, died Oct. 26, 2024, in Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Taylorville.

Elaine was born on June 23, 1941, in Mayfield, Ky., the daughter of Hubert Farris and Mary Loraine (nee Brooks) Clayton. She married Jerry D. Weatherford on Aug. 11, 1962, in Jackson, Tenn. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2007.

Elaine retired from Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Mo., where she worked as an early elementary teacher and librarian. After retirement, she continued her work in education as a volunteer in the library at Parkview Elementary School, Columbia.

Elaine worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer and later started her own business, Elaine’s Tax Service. She was a dedicated member of Kirkwood United Methodist Church.

She loved to read, solve puzzles of all kinds, and was an endless learner and teacher. Additionally, she enjoyed cross-stitching and crocheting. Most importantly, Gram cherished her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her son Gregory (Andrea) Weatherford of Columbia; daughter Laura (Michael) Seitz of Moweaqua; grandchildren Breck (Amanda) Seitz of Chicago, Paige (Zachary) Ludwig of Moweaqua, Kelsey (Sam) Lange of East Dubuque and Ryan (Aly York) Weatherford of Columbia; sisters Mary Douglass of Brentwood, Tenn. and Hope Koebbe of Kirkwood, Mo.; brothers Brooks Clayton of Jackson, Tenn., and John (Doris) Clayton of Brentwood, Tenn.; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Clayton of Jackson, Tenn..

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother Paul Clayton; sister Martha McLaughlin; brothers-in-law Paul Douglass, Ronald Koebbe and Bill McLaughlin; and sister-in-law Linda Clayton.

Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Columbia Public Library; or First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua, c/o Seitz Funeral Homes, 118 E. Main St., Moweaqua.

Condolences for the family may be left at seitzfh.com.