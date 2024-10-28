Glen R. Harbaugh | Obituary

Glen R. Harbaugh, 71 of, Red Bud,died Oct. 25, 2024, at his residence.

He was born to the late Robert C. and Cecelia (nee Auer) Harbaugh on Aug. 4, 1953, in Red Bud.

Glen had been a lifelong farmer and had worked at Wal-Mart in Waterloo for over 15 years,

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud. Glen enjoyed spending time on his farm and raising his livestock.

Glen is survived by his brothers Kenneth E. (Patricia) Harbaugh of Red Bud and David L. (Linda) Harbaugh of Waterloo; brother-in-law James Hettenhausen of Belleville: and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Delores Hettenhausen and nephew Davie R. Harbaugh.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Oct. 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Tipton.

Memorial donations may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud; or St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery Fund, Tipton.