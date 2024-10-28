Ellen E. Dietz | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 28, 2024
Screenshot

Ellen Esther Dietz (nee Diemert), 81, of Waterloo, died Oct. 27, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 19, 1943, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Orville Dietz; son Craig (Laurie) Dietz; grandchildren Alexander and Emilie Dietz; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents George and Alieda (nee Kuhner) Diemert.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 2024, at and 9-9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 31. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Glen R. Harbaugh | Obituary

October 28, 2024

Robert G. Prosise | Obituary

October 25, 2024

Gerald L. Giffhorn | Obituary

October 24, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web