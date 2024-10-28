Ellen E. Dietz | Obituary

Screenshot

Ellen Esther Dietz (nee Diemert), 81, of Waterloo, died Oct. 27, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 19, 1943, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Orville Dietz; son Craig (Laurie) Dietz; grandchildren Alexander and Emilie Dietz; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents George and Alieda (nee Kuhner) Diemert.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 2024, at and 9-9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 31. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.