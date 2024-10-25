Robert G. Prosise | Obituary

Robert Gene Prosise, 85, of Waterloo, died Oct. 21, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.

Robert was born on Nov. 24, 1938 in Williamsville, Mo., and raised in Dupo. He attended Dupo schools, excelled in high school sports, held the high school high jump record for almost 30 years and later competed in the Junior Olympics track and field.

Most of his career was in the automobile industry where he started a successful career at Hauss Chevrolet in East St. Louis, and later retired from Bill Newbold Toyota in Belleville. Throughout his retirement, he continued his love for buying and selling automobiles.

He enjoyed traveling with family and friends to Colorado and various other areas in the United States, as well as Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

He also enjoyed being with family on float trips and cookouts on the Arkansas and Colorado Rivers in the Rocky Mountains, as well as various rivers in Missouri and the Meramec Caverns.

Surviving are his sons Scott (Tammy) Prosise, Mike Prosise, Brian Prosise, Steven (Bridget) Prosise, Jeff (Emily) Prosise; stepdaughter Kelly (Ron) Kaiping; grandchildren Aron (Justine) Prosise, Christopher (Amanda) Prosise, Elizabeth Prosise, Jack Prosise and Gavin Prosise; five great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Mary Prosise and sister Diane McCormack.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.