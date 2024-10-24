Gerald L. Giffhorn | Obituary

Gerald L. “Jerry” Giffhorn, 80, of Waterloo, died Oct. 23, 2024, in Chesterfield, Mo. He was born November 30, 1943, in Belleville.

Jerry served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, 1st Division Air Cavalry. Obtained a degree from Belleville Area College after his discharge and later a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. He worked in banking and finance throughout his career. This included the formation of Columbia National Bank in 1976, where he worked through his retirement, ultimately as vice president and serving on the board of directors.

He was active in the Columbia Lions, Columbia VFW, Valmeyer Jaycees, and St. Louis Corvette Club.

While he grew up in Columbia and lived his later years in Waterloo, Valmeyer was where he called “home.”

He dearly loved his wife and family, especially traveling with them. Pets were always cherished, and he relished a good practical joke.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sonja Giffhorn (nee Brandt); son Neil (Rachel) Giffhorn; grandchildren Josephine Marguerite “Josie” Giffhorn and Robert William Giffhorn; sister Joyce (Joe) Range; and many friends and family.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Irma (nee Klohr) Giffhorn.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 10-11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Columbia VFW; Helping Strays; or donor’s choice.