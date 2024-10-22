Dylane K. Doerr | Obituary

Dylane K. Doerr, of Columbia, co-owner of Doerr Construction Inc. and well-known member of the Monroe County community, died Oct. 20, 2024 in Columbia. He was 65. Born March 7, 1959, in Red Bud, to Kenneth and Verna (Prange) Doerr, Dylane was the oldest of four siblings.

Dylane graduated from Waterloo High School, and later started Doerr Construction Inc. with his brother, Wayne Doerr. For more than 30 years, the brothers worked on countless residential and commercial renovation projects throughout Monroe County and built many homes in the region.

A gifted craftsman, woodworker and carpenter, Dylane was well-respected in his field. Examples of his trademark talent and creativity will be treasured for generations to come.

Dylane spent the last years of his life working to complete a project he and his wife of 45 years, Julie A. (Huebner) Doerr had long dreamed of. Shortly before his death, Dylane brought their dream to life – a remodeled barn turned home on the Huebner farm in Burksville. All who saw it remarked on the stunning beauty and ingenuity.

Julie passed in March 2023 before the barn was finished, but she admires from above.

In addition to his long career, Dylane was well known in the community for his active roles in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo Optimist Club and Carpenters Union 662.

As a trustee at Miles Cemetery, he was involved in the upkeep and restoration of the cemetery. He also discovered and honed his talent for dowsing for unmarked graves which led to his work with other local rural cemeteries.

Dylane spent countless days helping friends and family, hunting and fishing from local ponds to Wyoming to Argentina and many areas in between. He could often be found enjoying the “Morning Coffee Club” at Family Kitchen. To his four grandchildren, he was a doting and loving Papa.

He is survived by his children Elisha (Matt) Arnold and Dustin (Cora) Doerr; grandchildren Lilly, Jack, Rowan and Emilia; mother Verna Doerr; sister Elaine Beckman; brothers Wayne (Linda) Doerr and Dean (Dawn) Doerr; sisters-in-law Becky (Ed) Buckley, Jenny (Drew) Denison and Jessica (Travis) Ezzell; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

In addition to his wife and father, Dylane is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Yvonne (Chilton) Huebner, father-in-law Gene Huebner and brothers-in-law Ben Huebner and Eugene Huebner.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, 2024 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation Oct. 26 at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating

Interment will immediately follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Waterloo Optimist Club.