Joy A. Brown | Obitiuary

Joy Ann Brown (nee Davis), 49, of Cape Coral, Fla., born Dec. 19, 1974, entered into eternity on Oct. 7, 2024.

Joy grew up in Columbia and was an accomplished athlete who went on to play volleyball and softball at McMurray College. She earned her master’s degree in education at Eastern Illinois University. She became a dedicated educator, coach and advocate for children. She loved her children fiercely and always encouraged them to chase their dreams.

Joy served as the President of the North Fort Myers Junior Football Association. Whether it was football or cheerleading, her joyful voice and contagious smile were impossible to miss. She worked to ensure that no child went without, whether it was shoes, clothing, school supplies or help with fees.

Her name reflected her true spirit perfectly: she was “joy” to everyone who knew her.

She leaves behind her loving husband Matthew Brown; sons Hunter Kobylanski of Cape Coral, Fla., Logan Kobylanski of Temple, Texas, and Keenan Moore and Jaxton Moore of cape Coral; step-daughter, Addison Brown of Virginia; parents Roger and Kathryn Davis of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Columbia.

Also surviving are her brothers John (Teresa) Davis of Tuscola and James (Beth) Davis of Vero Beach, Fla.; her niece Alyssa (Daniel) Going; nephews Marc Davis and Will Davis; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dan and Ann Brown; aunts; uncles; cousins; two grand-nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents John and Adele Davis and her maternal grandparents William “Butch” and Myrtle Jung.

Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home in Fort Myers, Fla.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the benefit of her children. A GoFundMe account is available at gofundme.com/f/help-support-the-family-of-joy-brown.