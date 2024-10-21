Jeanette H. McLaughlin | Obituary

Jeanette H. McLaughlin, died peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Sunset Hills, Mo., on Oct. 19, 2024, after living with Alzheimer’s for nine years. She was 83 years old.

Jeanette was born on June 24, 1941 to William and Ella (nee Hartman) Koester and raised on their small family dairy farm near Evansville with four older sisters and a younger brother.

Jeanette graduated from Sparta High School, class of 1959. She left home for St. Louis four days after high school graduation. Her first job was with Concordia Publishing House. Jean later attended and worked at Washington University in St. Louis where she met her beloved husband, Tom. They were married in St. Louis at Luther Memorial Church on Sept. 7, 1963. In May, 1964, they welcomed their only daughter, Lisa.

Jean spent her early working career as a successful salesperson in the St. Louis area. When their family moved to Denver, Colo., in 1973 she soon became Vice President of Sales for the Dale Carnegie branch in Denver.

In 1980 she began her own company, Jean McLaughlin and Associates, which she continued until her retirement in 2014. She specialized in customer service training and human resource training. She was a leader in the field of DiSC training for more than three decades.

Her hobbies were journaling, public speaking and spoiling her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved going to church. She enjoyed going out to lunch and talking to people. Jean was a devoted grandma, moving with Tom to Carlyle to be near her grandchildren in 2008.

Jean is survived by her daughter Lisa Krenz; son-in-law Stephen Krenz; grandchildren Joel Krenz and Anna (Ryan) Stuit; brother Glenn Koester; sister Flo (Carl) Zschiegner, sister Bernadine Wegener; brothers-in-law Daniel (Stephanie) McLaughlin, David (Jane) McLaughlin, and Charles (Mary) McLaughlin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tom McLaughlin, her parents William and Ella Koester and sisters Norma Liefer and Ruby Liefer.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Oct. 24 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Oct. 24.

A service will follow at the church with by Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Memorials in Jean’s honor may be made to: Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, Centralia; or donor’s choice.