Larry L. Lauer | Obituary

Larry L. Lauer, 78, of Columbia, died Oct. 18, 2024, in Columbia. He was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Belleville.

He was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover, NRA, retired pipefitter at Monsanto-Solutia, Sauget, a U.S. Army veteran (Korean Conflict) and an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Janice Lauer (nee Scheibel); children Nichole Lauer and Matthew (Katrina) Lauer; grandson Zachary Lauer; brother Daniel Lauer; sisters Mary Sue Lauer-Geoppo, Kristy Langendorf and Laura (Frank) Dimaano; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Helen (nee Chiaramonte) Lauer and brother Steve Lauer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zoar UCC – New Hanover