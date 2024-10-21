Duane T. Mollet | Obituary

Duane Thomas Mollet, 54, of Chicago, died Oct. 4, 2024, in Chicago. He was born June 3, 1970, in Red Bud.

He is survived by his mother Diane Mollet (nee Wittenauer); sisters Pamela Poetker (Neal Rohlfing), and Lori Matzenbacher (Mark “Sparky” Wilkening); nieces and nephews Akenna, Brexton and Chylee Poetker and Dawsyn and Eastyn Matzenbacher; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Duane is preceded in death by his father Jerome F. Mollet and best friend and travel companion John Stults.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 8-9:15 a.m. Oct. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker with Father Linus Umoren C.M officiating

Interment will immediately follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School or St. Augustine Church.