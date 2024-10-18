JoAnn ‘Toddy’ W. Weisenborn | Obituary

JoAnn “Toddy” W. Weisenborn, 89, of Columbia, died on Oct. 17, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Jan. 11, 1935, in Columbia, daughter of the late Alvin and Anna (nee Forbeck) Frierdich. She was married to Wayne O. Weisenborn, who survives her. They were married Jan. 23, 1954, in Dupo.

JoAnn’s father nicknamed her “Toddy” at a young age and continued throughout her life which according to her German heritage means “gift of God” and high spirit. He knew his daughter well.

JoAnn had the gift of high energy as a child that only increased the entirety of her life in everything she did or accomplished. She caught the eye of the love of her life, Wayne Weisenborn, in the eighth grade, and that blossomed through their years at Columbia High School, where she was a cheerleader and he a star athlete, and into a wonderful marriage that lasted 70 years. They were inseparable.

JoAnn loved her still growing family as much as life itself. She certainly loved and nurtured her children and they cherish the fact that their mother loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more. JoAnn was always there to support them no matter the activity, sports venue or endeavor. There was no shortage of Columbia Eagle blue in her or Wayne’s wardrobe.

Seemingly always in motion, JoAnn had an abundance of hobbies such as crocheting, stitching, painting, decoy carving, stained glass creation or concrete stepping stones. Often, she was the creative influence and Wayne the laborer. Christmas gifts were cherished by her family because of their beauty, but mostly because they were created with love by their hands.

In life, and now in death JoAnn is guided by her abundant faith in God and Jesus Christ as her lord and savior. Nearly every Sunday during their adult life, they attended services together and fellowship at United Church of Christ in Columbia, where they lived. Each of their children were baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s. They sat in the same pew, affectionately the “Weisenborn Pew” and enjoyed having refreshments in Fellowship Hall with family and parishioners. This past year, JoAnn and Wayne attended services at Garden Place Senior Living in Waterloo.

Surviving are her sons Dennis (Stephanie) Weisenborn of Columbia and Gary (Diana) Weisenborn of Waterloo; daughter, Brenda (Richard) Schlemmer of Columbia; grandchildren Brandon (Kaitlyn) Weisenborn, Andrew (Adrienne) Weisenborn, Aaron (Aimee) Weisenborn, Ryan (Josh Bayer) Weisenborn, Lucas (Lauren) Schlemmer and Nicholas (Jamie) Schlemmer; great-grandchildren Alexander, Landon, Ansley, Lucy, Ryn, Jackson, Olivia and Holden; sister, Eileen Sabo of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 26 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

A memorial service will follow at the church with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.