Robert and Mary Lou Bielefeld | Obituaries

Robert “Bob” and Mary Lou Bielefeld, of Prairie du Rocher, died together on Sept. 24, 2024, at their residence. They left behind a legacy of love and devotion that spanned over six decades.

Bob was born to the late Wilfred C. and Lucille O. (nee Auer) Bielefeld in Modoc. He began working alongside his father in the family business, Bielefeld Garage and Auto Dealership, eventually transitioning to a long and successful career at Peabody Coal, from which he retired.

Known for his intelligence and inventive spirit, Bob spent countless hours in his garage, where he loved tinkering with electronics and machinery. He was always the go-to person when family or friends had computer troubles or car issues, always ready with a solution. All who knew him truly admired his mechanical aptitude and passion for problem-solving.

Bob was a proud patriot and held strong Republican views, which he wasn’t shy about sharing. His political convictions were deeply felt, and if you didn’t share his beliefs, your conversation with him was often short-lived. Despite his strong opinions, Bob’s integrity, hard work and dedication to his family and friends left an enduring mark on everyone who knew him.

Mary Lou was born to the late Theodore “Ted” and Lucille (nee Longloy) Palmer in Prairie du Rocher. She worked at Prairie du Rocher Bank and later devoted herself as a homemaker and taking care of Bob.

Mary Lou had a way of leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met, not just through her warmth but also her subtle gestures. Her touch was the softest, and after a conversation with her, you could still catch the lingering scent of her sweet perfume, a fragrance that seemed to embody her gentle nature. At family gatherings, it was her presence and contributions that everyone eagerly anticipated. Her homemade pies, topped with her signature whipped cream, or her famous Lorna Doone desserts, were always the highlight of every event. Her desserts were so popular that they were the first ones to disappear. Mary Lou’s culinary delights became a beloved tradition and a reflection of the love she poured into everything she did.

Bob and Mary Lou were married on Oct. 27, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher, and they spent their 65 years of marriage as an embodiment of true devotion. They enjoyed camping, golfing and, later, the joy of riding their Harley together. They were inseparable, sharing a bond that was both admired and cherished by all who knew them.

“Love is not about finding someone to live with; it’s about finding someone you can’t imagine living without.”

Bob is survived by his sisters Marlene Rall and Carol (Roger) Hess; nieces and nephews Gail Oakley, Graig (Catherine) Evans, Robin (Jim) Hentis, Christy (Mark) Hatfield, Lisa (Judy Shane) Hess, Roger (Joan) Hess, Anita (Jeff) Toth, Pamela (Todd) Ozier, Julie (Nathan) Stern, Jamie (Arnold) Kreke, Jason (Jamie) Hess and Michelle (Tom) Adler; and many great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet Caruso and nephews Glenn Evans, Gary Evans and Mark Caruso.

Mary Lou is survived by her sister Tina (Melvin) Heinemann; brother-in-law James Boyle; nieces and nephews Tanya (Roy) Schoenbeck, Tom (Tami) Oakley, Bart (Suzy) Heinemann, Ted (Mandy) Heinemann, Tait (Sarah Duensing) Heinemann and Amanda (Bob) Schwab; many great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister – Reta Boyle.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher with Fr. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Inurnment will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Modoc.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Boondock Tavern in Modoc.

Memorials may be made to family choice.

Arrangements were handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.