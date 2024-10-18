Alice J. Rodgers | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 18, 2024

Alice Jean Rodgers, 67, of Waterloo, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2024. She was born on Nov. 20, 1956, in St. Louis, to Truman and Bertha (nee Lucas) Rodgers, and they precede her in death. 

Alice worked for many of her earlier years at a securities brokerage firm in St. Louis and then decided to become a cosmetologist. She worked at a few salons in Columbia before opening a salon, Artistic Hair Design, with her friend Linda Mueller in Columbia. 

Alice loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, family and friends, as well as traveling, visiting area wineries and the casino. She enjoyed participating in many charity events over the years. Alice was a Lutheran.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Eads; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild coming soon Domenic (Mary Constant) Douthit (baby in April), Emily Rusteberg and Hugh Johnson; sisters, Trudy Kopf, Bonnie (Terry) Carrico and Carolyn Rodgers; sister-in-law Nancy Rodgers; her nieces and nephews Joseph Kopf II, Amanda (Ed) Ahne, Alivia (Adam) Becherer (Zoe), Shanan (Lisa) Rodgers (Juliana and Serena), Hydie Rodgers (David and Joslyn), Joe (Kristen) Akers II (Abigail, Lela and Gabriel); in addition to many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will all miss her tremendously.

Alice was also preceded in death by her son Ricky Douthit (Eads), sister Nancy Rodgers and brother Michael Rodgers.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

