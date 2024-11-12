Mark Dexheimer | Obituary

Mark Dexheimer, born in Springfield, died Nov. 6, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, love and dedication. A devoted husband to Cheryl for 44 years, Mark is now reunited with her, following her passing in December of last year. Together, they created a home full of warmth, raising their two sons and embracing the joy of becoming grandparents.

Mark worked as a maintenance manager for U.S. Durum Milling, where he took great pride in ensuring everything ran smoothly. At home, his hands were rarely idle – he loved planting flowers in his yard and growing his own vegetables, activities that brought him joy and kept him close to nature. Every evening, Mark and Cheryl would spend time together watching their favorite TV shows, a quiet but beloved routine. The two also enjoyed evenings out with Mark’s brother, John Dexheimer, and his wife Carolyn.

Mark and Cheryl created many fond memories together, traveling to some of the most exciting destinations. Their trips to Washington, D.C., and Virginia were full of exploration and history. They also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii, relishing the adventure and excitement each location offered. In addition, they made frequent trips to North Carolina to visit with Cheryl’s sister, Susie, strengthening family bonds through shared time together.

Mark and Cheryl also made unforgettable memories with family, including white-water rafting in Colorado and trips to Disneyland, Epcot Center and Kennedy Space Center. They also enjoyed relaxing at Cocoa Beach, creating lasting moments together at each of these special locations.

Mark’s greatest pride was his family. He poured his heart into being a father to his two sons, David and John, and later into his role as a grandfather to Harley. His love for them was boundless, and he instilled in them the same values of resilience, integrity, and compassion that defined his own life.

Mark is survived by his son John and his grandson Harley Dexheimer.

He was predeceased by his wife Cheryl and his son David, whose memory he carried closely.

Visitation is 3-4 p.m. Nov. 22 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Barrett officiating, where family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate his life.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.