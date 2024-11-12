Carolyn Murphy | Obituary

Carolyn Murphy (nee Burger) of Waterloo, formerly of St. Louis, was baptized into the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Nov. 4, 2024, at the age of 83.

Beloved wife of the late John A. Murphy. Daughter of the late Edward A. Burger and Anna M. Burger (nee Wunsch). She is survived by her very special children, Maurie and Joe Plassmeyer and Curt and Chris Miller. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt great-great-aunt, cousin and a multitude of friends that count as family.

Carolyn was born in St. Louis to Edward A. Burger and Anna M. Burger (nee Wunsch), the fifth of five children: Rosemary (Geo) Scharpenburg, the late Edward W. Burger, Anna (Ray) Clinton, Dorothy (Jerome) Hershkowitz, and LaVerne (Bill) Harlow.

She graduated from McKinley High School in June of 1959 where she met many of her lifelong friends and has remained an enduring “Goldbug.” Carolyn married John in January of 1969, and moved to Waterloo in 1994. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling including trips to Europe.

Carolyn was a voracious reader, enjoyed gardening and was a friend to all animals especially her beloved springer spaniel, Molly.

Carolyn will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Carolyn’s name can be made to: Helping Strays; or Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Louis.