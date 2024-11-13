Barbara R. Wittenbrink | Obituary

It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye Barbara R. Wittenbrink, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Barbara R Wittenbrink, of Hernando Fla., died in the early morning on Nov. 11, 2024, at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Inverness, Fla.

Barbara was born to the late Edwin S. and Genevieve Estelle (nee Ray) Robinson on Oct. 24, 1950, in Chicago.

Barbara grew up in Park Ridge. She was a member of National Honors Society in high school. She was a gifted artist who studied at the Art Institute of Chicago before attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

It is there on campus, after buying a bicycle for a six pack of beer to replace her stolen bicycle, she met John after he recognized his bike that his friend sold her. This sparked a 50-year-long love story.

She graduated from Southern Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education in 1974.

She went on to apply her talents as a substitute teacher, including art education.

She married the love of her life John Joseph Wittenbrink on July 12, 1974. During their 50 years of marriage she touched and enriched the lives of many as she and John moved across the United States, residing in Peoria, Waterloo, Brighton, Mich., Clayton, Calif., and Hernando Fla. Barbara’s enthusiasm for celebrating the successes of everyone she met was a defining part of her generous spirit, making her a beloved friend and “cheerleader” to all.

Barbara was an avid gardener, she loved to entertain guests, hosting many Halloween and Christmas parties over the years; she enjoyed quilting, crafting, knitting, and crocheting, creating beautiful quilts, table runners, and place mats she gifted to friends.

She was also an avid animal lover, having many beloved cats over the years. Barbara adored German Shepherds and raised them for a number of years before closing her kennel when the family moved into town in the 90s.

Barbara was a family historian who enjoyed documenting the family’s history and genealogy, as well as sending out Christmas cards and birthday wishes.

Barbara was taken from us too soon, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness. You were taken from us far too soon and we will miss helping you with your morning crossword puzzle.

Barb is survived by her husband of 50 years John; children Mercedes Wittenbrink and Aaron John (Elizabeth) Wittenbrink; grandchildren Briannah, Adam, Allison, Alexander and Avery Wittenbrink; sister Joan Robinson (Jimmy Miccucio); and niece Katy Leigh Miccucio.

She is preceded in death by parents Edwin and Genevieve.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Evansville,

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home with Fr. Iuvenius Iheme and Fr. Steven Pautler officiating.

Interment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Evansville.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to any Right to Life organization of your choosing in Barbara’s memory: California Right to Life (calrighttolife.org/donate), Florida Right to Life (frtl.org/give), Illinois Right to Life (illinoisrighttolife.org/donate), or Right to Life of Michigan (rtl.org/donate).