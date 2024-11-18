Don Pennington | Obituary

Don Pennington 80, of Columbia, born Aug. 2, 1944 in Louisville, Ky., died Nov. 16, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loving family

Don retired from Lake St. Charles Retirement Center. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia. He loved grilling, watching football, going to the casinos and driving his Corvette, but most of all spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years Fern S. Pennington (nee Kemp); children Ricky Mitchell of Key West, Fla.., Shirelle (Dan) Zimmerman of Columbia, Jason (Nicole) Pennington of Columbia and Jennifer Andrews of Murray, Ky; sister Juanita Linhardt of Bowling Green, Ky.; grandchildren Heather (Matt) Strayhorn, Josh Douglas, Jake Douglas, Madison Pennington, Taylor Parks, Tyler Andrews and Kaydenn Pennington; and six great grandchildren. Don was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Edith (nee Miller) Pennington; his father and mother-in-law Henry and Wanda Kemp; sisters Shirley Spurgeon and Billie Grogan; sister-in-law JoAnn Ramey; and brother-in-law Ivan Linhardt.

Visitation will be on 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Reverend Danny Berry and Reverend Gene Rauls officiating.

At Don’s request a private cremation will follow.

Memorials may be made to Respiratory Care Foundation (ARCFoundation.org).