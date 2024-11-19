Marjorie L. Bottiaux | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 19, 2024

Marjorie L. Bottiaux (nee Werling), 93, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 11, 1931, in Waterloo.

She was a member of Shriner’s Ainiad Temple.

She is survived by her nephew Steve (Carol) Degener; niece Sandy Pinson; great-nieces; great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; and cousins.

Margorie was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Bottiaux; parents George P. and Freida K. (nee Hoffmann) Werling Sr.; sisters Geraldine Krause and sister June (Wilbert) Degener; and brothers George Werling Jr., Nelson W. “Buck” (Helen) Werling and Jules J. Werling.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 21 at the funeral home with Pastor RJ Morgan officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association; or donor’s choice.

