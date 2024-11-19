JoAnn F. Sander | Obituary

JoAnn F. Sander, 72 of Columbia, died Nov. 19, 2024, at Nazareth Living Center, St. Louis. She was born Dec. 17, 1951 in Belleville.

JoAnn was a retired federal employee. After graduation from SIUE she began her career teaching at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota before moving on to Bunker Hill High School in Bunker Hill.

She was a life-long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia and volunteer there. She was also a member of American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Columbia Historical Society and City of Columbia Historical Commission. JoAnn was a diehard St. Louis Cardinal fan as well as a world traveler. “Aunt Jo” loved spending time with her nieces and nephew as well as her great nieces and nephews.

Surviving are her brother Joe (Debbie) Sander; sister Mary (Michael) Horn; brother Mike (Betsy) Sander; nieces and nephews Jessica (Dan) Strabley, Jon (Amanda) Sander, Katherine (Jon) Collum and Leah (Jacob) Latham; five great-nieces and two great-nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents William J. and Viola K. (nee Hankammer) Sander and step-mother Marge Sander.

Visitation is 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Monsignor Carl Scherrer and Fr. Steve Thoma, C.R., officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Immaculate Conception School Endowment Fund.