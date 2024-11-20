Edward C. Shaefer | Obituary

Edward C. Schaefer, 79, of Waterloo, died Nov. 19, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 3, 1945, in Belleville.

He was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Schaefer (nee Louis); children Kim (Mark) Kubik, Cassie Pate, Jim (Susan) Schaefer and Charles Schaefer; grandchildren Cameron and Mariah Kubik, Katherine (Shane) Lenhardt, Carter (Haley) Pate, Makenzie (Dylan) Hemmer and Kyle and Cole Schaefer; great granddaughter Skylar Pate; sister Beverly Meyer; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Helen (nee Eichelmann) Schaefer and sisters Dorothy Habrook and Rosie Rakers.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Nov, 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.