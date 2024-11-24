Donald F. Armbrecht | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 24, 2024

Donald F. Armbrecht, 83, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Waterloo.

Don was a retired maintenance operator for IDOT and bus driver and dispatcher for Gulf Transport Bus Company. He was a member of the Lion’s Club and Maeystown Sportsmans Club.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Janet Armbrecht (nee Roever); children Christina (John) Mannix, Tanya (John) Durrer, Darren (Sara) Armbrecht, Kevin Armbrecht and Anthony (Melissa) Armbrecht; grandchildren Julia and Elise Mannix, Andrew and Jacob Durrer and Tyler, Megan and Elisia Armbrecht; sister Lois Rabbermann and brother Dean Armbrecht; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oliver F. and Gladys (nee Foslar) Armbrecht; daughter in infancy Barbara Jean Armbrecht; sisters Eileen Johannsen, Mary Ford, Ruth Frierdich and Carol Gruber; brother David Armbrecht; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wesley and Mary Roever (nee Wuertz).

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 27 at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating,

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School; or Gibault Catholic High School.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Edward C. Schaefer | Obituary

November 20, 2024

JoAnn F. Sander | Obituary

November 19, 2024

Marjorie L. Bottiaux | Obituary

November 19, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web