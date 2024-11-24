Donald F. Armbrecht | Obituary

Donald F. Armbrecht, 83, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Waterloo.

Don was a retired maintenance operator for IDOT and bus driver and dispatcher for Gulf Transport Bus Company. He was a member of the Lion’s Club and Maeystown Sportsmans Club.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Janet Armbrecht (nee Roever); children Christina (John) Mannix, Tanya (John) Durrer, Darren (Sara) Armbrecht, Kevin Armbrecht and Anthony (Melissa) Armbrecht; grandchildren Julia and Elise Mannix, Andrew and Jacob Durrer and Tyler, Megan and Elisia Armbrecht; sister Lois Rabbermann and brother Dean Armbrecht; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oliver F. and Gladys (nee Foslar) Armbrecht; daughter in infancy Barbara Jean Armbrecht; sisters Eileen Johannsen, Mary Ford, Ruth Frierdich and Carol Gruber; brother David Armbrecht; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wesley and Mary Roever (nee Wuertz).

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 27 at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating,

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School; or Gibault Catholic High School.