Catherine M. Mathews | Obituary

Catherine M. Mathews, 90, of Columbia, died Nov. 24, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born to the late Roy and Carrie Kremmel on Feb. 16, 1934, in St. Louis. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ralph, whom she married on July 17, 1954.

Catherine was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and godmother, who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia. At 14 years of age she accompanied the youth choir, later becoming the choir director and organist. As an adult she continued singing in the choir and serving on the music committee. She also actively participated in the Cradle Roll and a number of other church ministries and committees. Catherine was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, and she also enjoyed traveling.

Also surviving are her daughters Kim (Rick) Butler of East Carondelet and Jan (Joseph) Starek of Smithton.; sons Grant (Shelly) Mathews of Prosper, Texas, and Clark Mathews of Columbia; grandchildren Julie McPeak, Scott Heck, Jennifer Chandler, Jacob Starek and Jeffrey Starek; great-grandchildren Xander Heck, Abbey Heck, Breanna Chandler, Ryan Chandler, Adeline Chandler, Duke Chandler, Jordan Starek and A.J. McPeak; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Private interment will take place in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church – Music Fund; or Cemetery Fence Fund, 227 Goodhaven, Columbia.