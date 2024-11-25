Jane R. Smith | Obituary

Jane R. Smith (nee Roscow), 63, of St. Louis, died peacefully on Nov. 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born on Aug. 26, 1961, Jane was adopted by Clifford “Pete” and Geraldine Roscow and raised in the vibrant community of Waterloo. She graduated from Gibault Catholic High School in 1979, where her passion for music first took root and flourished. Throughout her life, Jane pursued a multitude of degrees and certifications, reflecting her insatiable curiosity and dedication to lifelong learning.

A true “Jane-of-all-trades,” Jane held various degrees and certifications in healthcare, real estate, pharmacy tech and was quite the Avon lady. She took great pride in her work as an in-home physical therapy assistant. She spent every day of her life demonstrating her diverse talents and interests.

Though she was blessed with only two children by blood, her capacity for love extended far beyond. Jane opened her home and her heart to the unhoused, offering shelter and solace to those in need. She embraced her children’s friends as if they were her own, becoming a second mother to many. Her home was a sanctuary where everyone could find a warm meal, a listening ear and a place to rest their head. Jane’s legacy is one of compassion and kindness, a testament to her unwavering belief in the power of community and connection.

Music was not just a part of Jane’s life; it was her very essence. From a young age, she found solace and joy in melodies, pouring her heart into every note she played. Back home in Waterloo, she taught music at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, proudly participated in the Bud Light Brigade and was a cherished member of the Waterloo Municipal Band. Jane’s musical journey led her to perform with numerous reggae, R&B, and jazz bands, touring across the country and captivating audiences with her talent.

Whether she was on stage, inspiring her students or sharing her favorite songs with friends, Jane radiated an infectious enthusiasm that touched everyone she met. Her love for music transcended boundaries, uniting people and creating lasting memories. Jane leaves behind a rich legacy of harmony, reminding us all of the profound impact music can have on our lives.

Jane is survived by her beloved children Angi (Samantha) Smith and Clint Smith; grandchildren Seth (Hallie Berghoefer) Verbeke-Smith and Syd Smith; special friend Eddie Turner; sister Patti Bauer; and niece Megan (Alex) Jeffrey; nephew Alex Bauer; and great-nephew and nieces: and her beloved dog Marley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford “Pete” and Geraldine Roscow and granddaughter Emersyn Smith.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a later date, allowing those who knew and loved her to come together in remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The True Colors Fund, honoring Jane’s passion for protecting unhoused youth.