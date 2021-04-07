William V. Westerheide Sr. | Obituary

William “Bill” Valentine Westerheide Sr., 88, of Waterloo, born February 14, 1933, in Centreville, died April 4, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill, along with his three brothers, owned and operated Westerheide Sheet Metal in East St. Louis and Collinsville. He was a Korean War Army veteran, He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo. Bill was also a member of Metzger-Crook V.F.W. Post 6504 and Mystic Oak Men’s Golf League, both of Waterloo. He enjoyed playing bingo and cards with his family.

Surviving are his children, Bill (Cathy) Westerheide Jr. of Waterloo, Mike (Karen) Westerheide of Millstadt, Mary Beth (Mark) Cyliax of St. Louis, JoAnn (Ned) Lane of Columbia, Sharon Cooper of Maryville and Kevin (Colleen) of Millstadt; brothers Charlie (Louise) Westerheide and Tom (Edna) Westerheide, both of Belleville; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great -great-granddaughter. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Jean Westerheide (nee Arnold); parents, Ruben and Aurelia (nee Thomure) Westerheide; and brother Jack Westerheide.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. April 8 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:40 a.m. April 9 to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia for a 10 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Monsignor Carl Scherrer and Father Osang Idagbo officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.