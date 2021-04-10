James “Tom” Dale | Obituary

James “Tom” Dale, 73, of Red Bud, died April 9, 2021, at his residence in Red Bud, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 5, 1947, in East St. Louis.

Tom was a retired operating engineer for Local 520 and a United States Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Donna Dale; son Rodney Dale; sister Debra Lydens; mother-in-law Juanita Kent; niece Dale Ann Crowell; great-nephew Michael Crawell; family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by parents James L. and Ruth (nee MacZura) Dale, father-in-law Don Kent, and Shena Meyer.

Services will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.