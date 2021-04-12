John R. Graves | Obituary

John R. Graves, 62, of Waterloo, died April 10, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born April 16, 1958, in Red Bud.

He is survived by his mother Carol Kipping; step-mother Pearl Graves; sisters and brothers Rhonda Carter, David Graves, Jullie Brigance, Rejona (Chad) Knobloch, Dawn Stapleton, Billy (Patty) Graves and Elizabeth (Todd Levin) Graves; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his father John R. Graves; brother Mark Graves; and nephew Eric Boyer.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.