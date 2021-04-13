Melvin D. “Mel” Lindhorst | Obituary

Mel Lindhorst, 79, died April 10, 2021, at home in Columbia with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Maplewood Township, Cahokia. He was the son of the late Melvin “Dutch” and Wanda (nee Beck) Lindhorst. On Nov. 15, 1963, he married Margie Crimm.

In 1965, he began a 48-year career in sales with Ford Hotel Supply and Equipment Company in St. Louis. He loved the hospitality/food service industry and enjoyed enduring friendships with many chefs and restaurant/hotel owners. Mel enjoyed a full life, playing poker and pinochle in many card clubs with his buddy, Roger Schewe; weekly lunches at Hodak’s Restaurant in St. Louis with owners Charlene and Ralph Hegel, her sister Marianne and father Tony Flieg; fishing and attending American Thrashing Assn. shows with friend, Wayne Rey; riding his Yamaha on the Columbia and Valmeyer Bottoms roads; sitting by a campfire (or anywhere really) telling jokes and mostly true stories about growing up in Dupo; monthly dinners with his beloved Lindhorst cousins (although he was always getting the date and restaurant wrong); keeping “neighborhood watch” with the best neighbors in the world, Bob and Debbie Carmack, Dan Haney and Bernie Toenjes; with Margie, traveling extensively, but especially New Orleans – listening to buskers on Royal St., people-watching at Jackson Square, eating beignets at Café Du Monde; Siesta Key, Fla. – sunrise walks on the beach and sunset drum circles; annual family vacations; many trips listening to pub music in Ireland and climbing around castles in England.

He had a passion for construction projects and never saw a tool he didn’t need! He’s leaving a garage full of nuts and bolts that need a new home. He hauled tons of mulch and native plants to help build St. Paul UCC Columbia Community Labyrinth with his best girlfriend Edna Dell. He volunteered at Kindercottage, E. St. Louis, gathering week-end food for the preschoolers. He provided moral support during the “great playground rebuild” and loved joyous conversations with Brenda Crisp and Yolanda Wooten. He often said, “The sound of children playing is the greatest sound of all.”

He was a member of St. Paul UCC – Columbia.

He will be remembered for his easy, infectious laughter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his much-loved daughter and son Kathryn and David Canaday, M.D.; sons Jack and William of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Eric and Lelia Lindhorst and sons Taylor and Evan of Webster Groves, Mo. He was proud to be a part of his grandsons growing into kind, compassionate, honorable men. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Carrie (Gary) Rahn of Millstadt and Kathy (David) Riebeling of Fults; brothers-in-law Phil (Janet) Crimm of Fults and Bill Crimm of Maeystown; nieces and nephews Matthew “Ty” (Shelley) and Clay (Nina) Lindhorst and Tara Lindhorst Meyers, all of Waterloo; April and Joel (Emily) Rahn; Kim, Matt (Jennifer) and Jesse Crimm; Kristen (Chris) Currens and Adam (Nancy ) Riebeling; grand-nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.

He was also preceded in death his brother and sister-in-law Rick and Sherri (Shireman) Lindhorst; father-in-law W. Crimm; sister-in-law Linda Crimm ; nephew Josh Crimm; friend Mike Scott of Drury Hotels – Cape Girardeau, Mo.

A memorial service will be held in May.

It was Mel’s wish that any memorial tributes be made to Uni-Pres Kindercottage and directed through St. Paul UCC, 172 St. Paul St., Columbia.

Memorial arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.