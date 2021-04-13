Ronnie Frank | Obituary

Ronnie Frank, 71, of Pekin, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Generations of Peoria.

He was born Oct. 6, 1949, in St. Louis, son to Albert and Donna (nee Burrus) Frank.

Ronnie was a manufacturing engineer working at John Deere in Moline. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was a member of American Legion Post 44 in Pekin and Tazewell County EMA in Tremont.

Ronnie enjoyed weather spotting, auto racing and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are his fiance, Sandra Robinson of Pekin; sons Zachary (Emily Neal) Frank of Peoria and Eric Frank of Waterloo; step-daughter Shirrell (Scott) West of Pekin; step-son Dennis Jones of Waterloo; step-grandchildren Devin, Logan and Alyssa West of Pekin; brother David Frank of St. Louis; and sister Joanie Copp of St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant son.

Cremation has been accorded. A grave side service with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, 215 West Illinois St. Suite 1C, Chicago.

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

To express condolences online visit davisoswaldfh.com.