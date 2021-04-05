George L. Goehner | Obituary

George Louis Goehner, 83, died April 4, 2021. George was born July 12, 1937, in Belleville.

He was a former member of the Rotary and Lion’s Club. George was a graduate of O’Fallon Township High School and continued his education by receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was a university administrator employed by Western Illinois University prior to retiring. George enjoyed farming, gardening, photography, traveling, carpentry and painting ceramics. It cannot be stressed enough how much he respected and admired Thomas Jefferson’s life and accomplishments.

He is survived by his daughter Michelle (Anthony Kris) Gundlach of Waterloo; sister Marie Hasty of Fairview Heights; granddaughter Hannah Gundlach, a student at the University of Missouri; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

George was preceded in death by his wife Donna (nee Barra) Goehner; parents Henry and Marie Goehner (nee Bodel); and sister Gloria Knewitz.

Visitation will be held April 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. April 10 with Pastor Don Long officiating.

Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In honor of George, donations can be made to Heifer International www.heifer.org and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation www.colonialwilliamsburg.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.