Judith A. Baltz | Obituary

Judith “Judy” Ann Baltz, 79, of Columbia, died March 30, 2021, at Delmar Gardens South, Sappington, Mo. She was born April 14, 1941, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Theo A., and Dolores (nee LePere) Rogers. She was married to Robert “Bob” Baltz, who survives her. They were married Oct.5, 1963, in Waterloo.

After high school, she worked at Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages for eight years. She then stayed home for several years (1987) to raise Robbie and Missy. Later, Judy had worked in the cafeteria for the Columbia Unit #4 School District.

She was active with the Monroe Council for the Handicapped. Her favorite past-times and passions were bowling in several of the leagues locally, getting in a tennis match from time to time, music, playing the saxophone and dancing. She loved animals all her life, golfing with Bob and softball. Judy and Bob were snowbirds for 13 years at Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, and many other traveling adventures. She loved the balcony overlooking the ocean… just sitting and listening to the waves coming in.

She loved and lived “Her special gift from God” – Robbie. He was her driving force through her life. At age 37, Judy was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, she never gave up and kept fighting to protect Robbie. Judy was very proud of her daughter, Missy, for becoming a special education teacher, along with the many other accomplishments in sports and life. She was Missy’s No. 1 fan. She loved her two grandchildren dearly. Judy treasured every moment watching them grow up and going to their sporting events.

Also, surviving are her son Robbie Baltz of Columbia; daughter, Melissa “Missy” Smalling of Fenton, Mo.; grandchildren Alexa Smalling and Baron Smalling; sisters, Patti (James) Urke of Dupo and Robin Hoock of Dupo; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Donald Hoock.

Visitation will be April 7 from 4-7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment of ashes will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Human Support Services of Monroe County (In honor of Robbie Baltz), 988 N. IL Route 3, Waterloo.