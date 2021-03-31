Hughes-Mund engagement

Tony and DeAnn Hughes of Shiloh announce the engagement of their daughter Paige to Lucas Mund, both of Prairie Du Rocher. The bride-elect is a graduate of Belleville East High school and Paul Mitchel School, St. Louis. She is employed at Ginger Bay Salon and Spa in Town and Country, Mo. The groom-elect is the son of Clem and Cindy Ruemker and Gene Mund. He is a graduate of Waterloo High school and Southwestern Illinois College and is employed at Candler Collision as an Auto Body Technician in Prairie Du Rocher. An Oct. 16, 2021, wedding is being planned.