Mary Lou Haberman | Obituary

Mary Lou Haberman (nee Bleem), 83, of Chester, died March 28, 2021, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

Mary Lou was born Oct. 10, 1937, in Murphysboro, daughter of the late Francis and Mildred (nee Jungers) Bleem. She married Harold Haberman on June 6, 1959, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Ellis Grove, where she was a member. Mary Lou was a homemaker and helped her husband run Haberman Plumbing in Bremen for 35 years.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Debra and Larry Decker of Waterloo; daughter-in-law Stephanie Ottinger Haberman of Ballwin, Mo.; grandchildren Sara and Zachary Decker of Waterloo: and great-granddaughter Abigail Harrelson of Waterloo; sisters-in-law Sandy Bleem of Arnold, Mo., and Mildred Haberman of Perryville, Mo.

Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Haberman; son Harold R. Haberman,; and brother Paul Bleem.

A walk thru will be held March 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home, Steeleville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home with Father Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ellis Grove and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville.