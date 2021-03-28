Paul D. A. Kremmel | Obituary

Paul Delbert Arthur Kremmel, 68, of Red Bud, died March 27, 2021, at his residence, with his family at his side. He was born June 27, 1952, in East St. Louis. He was the son of the late John and Opal (nee Weston) Kremmel. He was married to Diana (nee Juergens) Kremmel, who survives him. They were married on June 9, 1973 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Paul was a 1970 graduate of Dupo High School and had earned a bachelor of science degree from SIUE. He had worked for the Monroe County Conservation District as a resource conservationist and had retired from the NRCS as a GIS specialist. He was also a farmer in the Red Bud area. Paul was an elder at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where he also taught Sunday School. He was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the NRA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War.

Also surviving are his son Jacob (Christina) Kremmel and daughter Katherine (David) Duncan; grandchildren Ava Kremmel and Noah Duncan; brothers Larry (Paulette) Kremmel and John Kremmel; father-in-law Arlen Juergens; brother-in-law Dale Graff; sisters-in-law Donna (Ravi Sidhu) Juergens and Maralee Juergens; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Graff; mother-in-law Carol Juergens; sister-in-law Judy Kremmel; and brother-in-law Richard Juergens.

Visitation will be March 30 from 4-7 p.m., at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and March 31 from 1-2 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, East Carondelet.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 31 at church with Rev. Ralph Laufer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Organ Fund, 7640 Triple Lakes Rd., East Carondelet; or Life Network of Southern Illinois, 722 N. Market Street, Waterloo.