Harvey W. Stumpf | Obituary

Harvey W. Stumpf, 94, of Columbia, died March 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. He was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Columbia, son of the late Edmund and Ida (nee Sander) Stumpf. He was married to Margaret (nee Rheine)Stumpf. They were married Feb. 17, 1951, in Clayton, Mo. She had passed away Dec. 30, 2010.

Harvey was a lifelong farmer in the Columbia area. He was a member of various local farm organizations. He was a former board member of the Columbia School District, co-founder of C&W Co-op Inc., a trustee of the Fountain Water District, and a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia. He was a private pilot. His greatest passion was flying his plane, always finding an excuse to be at the Columbia Airport/Sackman Field.

Surviving are sons Michael (Sherry Bacon) Stumpf of Columbia and Ronald (Carla Mercer) Stumpf of Columbia; daughter Patricia (Alan) Gillis of Columbia; grandchildren, Terry Stumpf, Matthew (Sarah) Stumpf, Gary Wilde, Mallory (Mathew) Zoia and Blake (Kathleen Davis) Stumpf; great-grandchildren, Gage Stumpf, Gabi Stumpf, Gunnar Stumpf and Owen Wilde; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by sister Florine Stumpf.

In keeping with Harvey’s wishes, all services will be private.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 St. Paul St., Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.