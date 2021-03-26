David E. Herrmann | Obituary

David E. Herrmann, 55, of Oswego, and formerly of Columbia, died March 20, 2021, in Aurora, as he had bravely battled carcinoid cancer for the past two and a half years. He was born Feb. 4, 1966, in Belleville, son of the late Donald L., and Bonnie M. (nee Keeven) Herrmann.

David was a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School – Class of 1984, and had graduated with a B.S. degree in construction management from SIU-E in 1989, and moved to Oswego shortly thereafter. He had been the owner and operator of Virtual Artifacts (custom made metal artwork and jewelry). David was a member of the Plainfield Ale and Lager Enthusiasts and was a home brew specialist in ales and lagers. He enjoyed genealogy, Star Trek groups, cooking, wine making, and was an avid gamer. Friends will remember his soft-spoken and kind manner growing up in Columbia.

Surviving are his sister Diane (Michael) Myers of Imperial, Mo.; special friend Patty Petigo and her son Robert; niece Ashlyn Myers; nephew Lucas Myers, along with aunts, an uncle, and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with Fr. Carl Scherrer, officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A

Celebration of David’s life will be held in the Bolm-Schuhkraft Park (Centenial Pavilion) in Columbia May 15 beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: David Herrmann Memorial Fund c/o US Bank.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.