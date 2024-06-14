William T. McLaughlin | Obituary

William Thomas McLaughlin, 85, born May 20, 1939, passed peacefully at his residence in Sunset Hills, Mo., on June 11, 2024, after being in hospice care for over eight months.

Tom was born in Nashville, Tenn., the third child of Agnes (nee Lahna) and Edward McLaughlin and grew up in St. Louis. He graduated from Soldan High School in 1957 and Washington University, St. Louis, in 1962 with a BSBA degree. He was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

Tom married his beloved wife Jean (nee Koester) in St. Louis on September 7, 1963. They welcomed their only child Lisa the following year. Tom spent his working career as a computer programmer starting in this burgeoning industry in the early 1960s. After having his own consulting firm, he ended his career at Colorado PERA and retired in 2004.

Tom moved with his family to the Denver area in 1973 where he enjoyed many decades playing golf, skiing, fly fishing, hunting, and rooting for the Denver Broncos. He was also a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a devoted grandpa, moving with Jean to Carlyle in 2008 to live near his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his dear wife of over 60 years Jean; daughter Lisa Krenz; son-in-law Stephen Krenz grandchildren Joel and Anna (Ryan) Stuit; and brothers Daniel (Stephanie) McLaughlin, David (Jane) McLaughlin and Charles (Mary) McLaughlin; brothers and sisters-in-law Glenn Koester, Florence (Carl) Zschiegner and Bernadine Wegener; and many nieces and nephews as well as dear life-long friends from high school and college.

He is predeceased by his sister Ann Grace who died as a child at age 12 and his parents.

Visitation is 3-4 p.m. June 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, Centralia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.