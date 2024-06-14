Dennis M. Miller | Obituary

Dennis Milton Miller, 78, of Red Bud, a kind, supportive and devoted husband, proud father and loving grandfather, passed away in St. Louis on June 7, 2024, after a brief illness. Dennis was the eldest son born to Milton R. Miller and Lucille H. Miller (nee Gallup) of Burlington, Iowa, and was born January 22, 1946 in Burlington.

Dennis was self-employed for many years along with his sons with Miller and Sons Plastering, Red Bud.

Dennis was a gentle and extremely caring and selfless man with a silly streak and a contagious laugh. His wife, family and friends will miss him dearly. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1964 and trusted Jehovah God with his whole heart his entire life and lived his life by Godly principles.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Colleen Miller (nee Meadows) of Red Bud. They were married Dec. 7,1968, in Des Moines, Iowa and embarked on a lifelong journey of love and friendship. From their union came five sons: Mark (Casey) Miller of Waterloo, Micah (Khourtney) Miller of Waterloo, the late Andrew Miller, Jonathan (Kacie) Miller of St. Peters, Mo., and Joel (Casey) Miller of Waterloo. He is also survived by grandchildren Kendra (Colten) Biro of University City, Mo.; Johannah and Nial Miller of St. Peters, Mo., Eliana Miller of Waterloo, Brady Lowder and Bodie Miller of Waterloo and one great-grandbaby Biro, due December 2024; brothers, Steven (Robyn) Miller of Casselberry, Fla., and Jeffrey (Susan) Miller of Bluffton, S.C.; nieces Rebecca Neitzel of Glendale, Ariz., Tonya (Andy) Pieper of Polo, MO, Samantha (Robert) Huggins of Orlando, Fla., Andrea Miller of Indianapolis, Alexia Miller of Bluffton S.C., Sashia (Jamie) Wells of Knoxville, Tenn., and Haleigh (Drew) Knight of Bluffton, S.C.; many great-nieces and nephews; cousins’ and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, infant son Andrew D. Miller and nephew, Matthew Sheeder.

As per his wishes, Dennis was cremated.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date with his brother, Elder Steve Miller, officiating.

As a memorial to Dennis, his family requests that you be kind to others and do something nice for someone each day.