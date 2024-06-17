James J. Schild | Obituary

James J. Schild, 77, passed of cancer on June 14, 2024, in Columbia. He was born March 26, 1947, in Saint Louis. He was the son of the late Joseph H. and Marcella (nee Bonzon) Schild.

He served his Country as LTC, U.S. Army Retired of the 1st Cavalry Division, 7th Cav. (Custer’s Unit), Officer Candidate School reunions, Markman U.S. Army Shooting Team, injured survivor of Vietnam Combat Infantry Air Mobile Platoon Officer (author of “For Garry Owen in Glory: book), VFW life member (Millstadt, plus a senior member of Musicians VFW Jam Sessions with guitar and vocals), Husband of Daughters of the American Revolution (Cahokia Mound Chapter), amateur genealogist, tracing his family heritage back 45 generations.

Jim Schild has been the owner of three businesses; Schild Photography in High Ridge, Mo.; Antique Classics (25 years) and The Auto Review (40 years). He is the esteemed author of 30 historical books (some received national awards) and a top writer for Mecum Auctions on Motor Trend TV. He served as photographer and participant for several of Myrna’s books and accompanying videos.

Jim and his wife Myrna met as contestants at a Dallas, Texas, National Meet for the Imperial Dance Club of St. Louis and were members of USBDA and NDA.

Jim and Myrna have received recognition for several decades of service to automotive interests. They have devoted countless hours to St. Louis and national car clubs including: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Owners, Brass Car Tour Group, Cadillac/LaSalle (National Consultant), Classic Car, Hemi Super Stock, Horseless Carriage, Model A, Model T, Packard and Rolls Royce Owners, etc. Jim has served as publications editor for some clubs for years, chairperson and celebrity judge for shows, is Pebble Beach certified, solo performer for a decade at Wheels in Motion Kids Cancer Show and Muny Opera participant in “Singing in the Rain,” etc.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Myrna Smith Martin Schild (Southern Illinois University Professor Emeritus); daughter Lisa Rodgers; granddaughters Briana Trager (Keaton) and Lindsey LaSalda (Michael) with two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marla Smith Luehder; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. June 20 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Dr. Gerald Perschbacher officiating.

Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with full military honors.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Millstadt VFW Post 7980; Daughters of the American Revolution – Cahokia Mound Chapter; or donor’s choice.