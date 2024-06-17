Colleen A. Donahue | Obituary

Colleen A. Donahue, 68, of Columbia, died peacefully on June 13, 2024. She was born Nov. 27, 1955, in Chincoteague, Va., to mother Cynthia O’Reilly. She was married to the late James M. Donahue Jr., who passed in 2021.

Colleen spent most of her life living in Long Island, N.Y. and Peoria, Ariz., where she raised her three daughters. She was an advocate for women’s services locally in Columbia and an active member of Bethany Church, Columbia.

She is survived by her daughters Crystal (Geoff) Coon, Tracey (Page) Smith and Lauren (Greg) Johnson; grandchildren Zoey and Graham Coon and Evin, Luca and Sloane Smith; brothers William J. Ahern, Dennis M. Ahern and Timothy G. Ahern; sisters Cathleen M. Dufner, Marene Cascio and Eileen M. Hawkins; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The BackStoppers, a non-profit organization that provides ongoing financial assistance and support to spouses and dependent children of first responders. Donations can be made in her name at backstoppers.org/donate.