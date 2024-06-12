Monica A. Hitzemann | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 12, 2024

Monica A. Hitzemann (nee Kohler), 89, of Waterloo, died June 12, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born March 27, 1935, in Waterloo.

She is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church and worked in housekeeping at the Monroe County Nursing Home for 21 years.

She is survived by her husband Marvin H. Hitzemann; children Dennis (Cathy) Hitzemann and Bonita Lieb; grandchildren Kyle (Brandi) Hitzemann, Colin Hitzemann, Alissa Hitzemann and Crystal (Drew) Wynn; great-grandchildren Alaina Mercer and Andrew Wynn; brother Julian Kohler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Monica is preceded in death by her parents Frank V. and Anna (nee Wuertz) Kohler; grandson Patrick Hitzemann; brothers Frank Kohler, Hubert Kohler and Louis Kohler; a sister Anna Braun; and son-in-law Russell Lieb.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service June 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Deacon Doug Boyer officiating

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

