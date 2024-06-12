Norma L. Thompson | Obituary

Norma L. Thompson, 88, of Columbia, died June 6, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born Jan. 15, 1936, in East St. Louis. She is the daughter of the late Chester and Golda (nee Allen) Wakefield.

Norma was a member of First Baptist Church, Columbia, where she was an active member and loved her Sunday School class. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and cooking family dinners, she enjoyed traveling with family, her trip to Europe, trips to the beach and Table Rock Lake, she was an avid reader and she loved Christmas. Norma loved attending events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she cherished all the time spent with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years William “Toby” C. Thompson of Columbia; son Brian (Sharon) Thompson of Lampe, Mo., daughter Brenda (Curt) Hempen of Lampe, Mo.; grandchildren Andrew Thompson, Rebecca (Tim) Watts, Brittany (Chad) Manning, Casey (Deron) Duncan, Blair (Graham) Weber and Morgan Hempen; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Ezra, Israella, Oziah and Wren; sister Janet Laxton; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her twin sister Dorma Hopewell.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. June 17 at First Baptist Church, Columbia. Funeral services will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. at church with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Illinois Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services, Carmi.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.