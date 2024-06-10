Mildred L. Menke | Obituary

Mildred Lee “Millie” Menke (nee Mees), 75, of Waterloo, died June 7, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 4, 1948, in Belleville.

Millie was the matriarch of her family, devoting her life to ensuring that everyone felt loved and was well taken care of. This was shown best through several of her career choices as she began her career as a nurse taking care of others and later changed careers to take care of her younger children and to babysit for numerous families, adopting each of those children as her own.

She was always so proud to tell everyone about her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was not a day that would go by that she did not tell each of them that she loved them and how proud she was of each of them. She often said, “My family is my legacy to show that I was once here. Part of me will always live in them.”

She was a devout Christian and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She devoted over 30 years to teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. Millie loved teaching the children and was always happy to tell others about Jesus and to volunteer her time at the church.

She will forever be remembered for her kind, generous and loving spirit and will be dearly missed by all those who had the fortune of knowing her.

She is survived by her husband Robert W. Menke; children Susan (Ken) Stratman, April (Scott) Kirkley, Daniel (Megan) Menke and Mildred (Joseph) Powers; grandchildren Angela, John and Matthew Stratman, Caroline (Nate) Eschmann, Luke and Liam Kirkley, McKenna, Jackson, and Logan Menke and Mildred, Mark and Mary Jane Powers; great-grandson Bryce Eschmann; adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents Leroy A. and Mildred S. (nee Lindhorst) Mees Sr.; and brother Leroy A. Mees Jr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Brian Downs officiating

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Preschool; or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.