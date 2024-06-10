Karen S. Sweet | Obituary

Karen Sue Sweet (nee Hayes), a loving grandmother and adored friend, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her cherished fur babies on May 19, 2024, at the age of 63. Karen was born on Feb. 7, 1961, and her life was filled with love, laughter, and the joy of family.

Karen found immense joy in spending summer weekends at the lake, creating lasting memories with her family and friends. She treasured the time spent with her partner Donnie and her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Karen’s warmth, kindness and love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Karen is survived by her devoted partner Donald Snow. She also leaves behind her father Jack Hayes of Waterloo; brother Gary (Robin) Hayes of Columbia; beloved sister Lisa Rhodes (nee Hayes) of Valmeyer; sister Tricia (Buddy) Headrck of Waterloo; and daughter, Destiny M. Helvey (nee Sweet) of Red Bud. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren Alexis J. Sweet of Bethalto, Austin M. Sweet (Brittany) of Waterloo, Kasey N. Helvey of Troy, and Brian L. Helvey Jr. of Valmeyer, as well as her great-grandchildren Isaiah M. Sweet, Hayes R. Hargrave, Elijah T. Sweet and Holden J. Hargrave.

Preceding her in death were her dear mother Judy Hayes and her beloved brother Keith “Kedo” Hayes.

A celebration of Karen’s life was held at Triple Lakes Tavern in Dupo on May 23.