William ‘Sam” Stafford III | Obituary

William “Sam” Stafford III, 71, of Zalma, Mo., (formerly of Valmeyer) unexpectedly went to heaven July 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 22, 1949, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., to William and Wanda (Crain) Stafford, Jr; both deceased.

Sam and Rebecca Drake were married March 18, 1994, in Corning, Ark. Sam worked numerous years in maintenance.

He leaves behind his wife Rebecca; daughters Cheri (Brent) Langsdorf of Valmeyer, Brandi (Eric) Wade of Zalma, Mo., Leah Ann (Toby) Rodgers of Advance, Mo.; and sons William “Sam” (Erin) Stafford IV of Baldwin, Keith (Lindsey) Stafford of Republic, Mo., Scott Stafford of Nixa, Mo., and Troy (Kristen) Stafford of Fisk, Mo.; siblings, Allen (Shirley) Stafford of Valmeyer, James (Amy) Stafford of Oklahoma, David Stafford of Dupo and Marie (Ed) Schultheis of Valmeyer; stepmother Vi Stafford of Valmeyer; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

A celebration of life was held July 10 at his home.

Sam’s wishes were to be cremated.

Morgan Funeral Home of Advance, Mo., handled the arrangements.