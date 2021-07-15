Kelia A. Van de Riet | Obituary

Kelia A. Van de Riet (nee Swonger), 77, of Waterloo, died July 14, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Madison Lodge, Kan.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church – Tipton.

She is survived by her husband Joe Van de Riet; children Jeff (Tracy) Dougherty, Kim (Mike) Gool, Pam (Joe) Messmer and Tricia Durbin; stepchildren Zoe (Ray) Weakly, Angie (Will) Gregson, Susan (John) Novak and Jill (Glenn) Wehrheim; grandchildren Megan, Shannon, and Joey Dougherty, Cory, Josh and Ryan Gool, Mindy (Dave) Kramer, Nathan (Chelsea) Messmer and Austin Messmer and Blake and Emma Durbin; great-grandchildren Abby, Elsie and August Kramer; seven step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; sisters Charlene (Jim) Van de Riet and Neda Shields; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Kelia is preceded in death by first husband Kenneth J. “Buster” Dougherty; son Joseph Doughtery; sister Karen (Albert) Schreder; and brother-in-law Tommy Shields.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. and 8-9:30 a.m. July 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 20 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating

Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows.