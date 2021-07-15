Germain Leingang | Obituary

Our beloved Germain Leingang passed away peacefully in her Costa Mesa home on July 1, 2021, surrounded by family. She is remembered and cherished as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend.

Germain was born on Dec. 1, 1931 in Waterloo to Frederick and Leora Reitz. She grew up with seven brothers and two sisters. She married the love of her life, Frank Leingang, on May 30, 1955, and welcomed six children – David, Alan, Thad, Charles, Mary and Eric, and her legacy has grown to fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Germain and Frank fell in love on the dance floor and continued dancing until their 66th anniversary this year.

Germain and Frank moved several times through the years, starting their married life in Illinois and then moving to St. Louis; Fort Wayne, Ind.; West Lafayette and Lafayette, Ind.; and finally, to California in 1979. They lived in Huntington Beach from 1979–1986 and then moved to their current home in Costa Mesa. In California, they have enjoyed the beautiful weather and being part of the Saints Simon and Jude parish community.

Germain made a lasting impact on the lives of many children as a teacher for more than 40 years. She earned her teaching degree at Southern Illinois University and her Master’s degree from the University of Illinois. Germain taught first grade from 1953 to 1957 in Illinois. After raising her six children, she resumed her teaching career in 1977 in Lafayette, Ind.. She finished her career as a fourth grade teacher from 1979 to 2005 at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic School. She was known for her loving discipline and for meeting the unique needs of each child in her classroom.

Germain devoted her life to her husband, her family and her faith. She was known for welcoming anyone into her home with open arms and loved to host family parties and meals. She loved playing games and sharing family celebrations. She never missed a birthday, loved writing notes and poems and was the best gift-giver! She also loved crossword puzzles and old movies.

The Leingang family is confident that the Lord is throwing a spectacular party for her in heaven to honor her life. We hope that you will help us continue to honor her legacy by treating others the way she did, with kindness, patience, selflessness and unconditional love.

Germain will be deeply missed by her devoted husband Frank Leingang and her immediate family: brothers Neil and Dee Reitz; sister Orlou (Reitz) Burkemper; sister-in-laws, Margaret Reitz, Mary Reitz, and Clara Lou and Jerry Lehan; brother-in-law – Hank and Jennifer Leingang.

Her deceased family have welcomed her into heaven, including her parents and siblings; Roger, LeRoy, Glennon, Floyd, Frederick, Aaron and Carol as well as Alice (Leingang) Horcher and John Leingang.

She will be greeted in heaven by her grandson Gabriel Leingang, and missed dearly by the rest of the Leingang children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – David Leingang and family: Amber and Aaron Moreno and daughters, Lauren, Ayla, and Quinn; Justin and Andrea Leingang and son Colton; Grant Leingang; Jenna Leingang and Sonny Flores with children Avylon, Sofiya and Jordan; Alan Leingang and wife Cheryl and family: Kyle and Susie Leingang and children Scarlet, Thatcher and baby (Sept ’21); Kendra Leingang and Calder Lorenz; Kurt and Shannon Leingang; Thad and Elaine Leingang with children: Josephine and fiancé Ben Titus and son Samuel; Charles Leingang; Mary Fox and husband John and family: Austin and Olivia Fox and son Calvin; Anna and Aaron; Eric Leingang and sons Zachary and Emery.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Germain on Aug. 10, 2021 at Saints Simon and Jude Parish in Huntington Beach, Calif., beginning at 10 a.m. with sharing of memories, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m.

Donations: In lieu of flowers, please honor Germain’s commitment to Catholic education by making a donation to the Gibault High School Scholarship fund. (Include a comment: “In honor of Germain Leingang.” Send a check to Gibault Catholic High School, 501 Columbia Avenue, Waterloo, or donate online at gibaulthawks.com/donate/scholarship-fund/).

To share your own remembrance, visit heritage-dildaymemorialservices.com/tributes/Germain-Leingang