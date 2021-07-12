Reese L. Wild | Obituary

Reese Leigh Wild, 9 months, of Valmeyer, died July 9, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 1, 2020, in St. Louis.

The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and all of the staff who cared for Reese. Though Reese’s time here was short she impacted many lives. Her sweet smile and spunky personality will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her parents Blake and Heather Wild (nee Lyman); maternal grandparents Russell and Donna Frazer; paternal grandparents Deneen and Kris Wild; aunts and uncles Brian (Sarah) Wild, Brad Wild (fiance Chelsea Nabers); and cousins.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Visitation will be July 15 from 4 p.m. until time of service at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.