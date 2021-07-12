Edward L. “Bob” Kelley | Obituary

Edward L. “Bob” Kelley, 92, of Waterloo, died July 11, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 24, 1928, in Tipton.

Bob was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church; Knights of Columbus; Waterloo VFW Post 6504; and U.S. Army Korean War veteran; and.

He is survived by his children Kay (Dale) Haudrich, Kerry (Kathy) Kelley, Kris (Deneen) Wild, Karl (Delonda) Kelley and Kora (Les) Hurley; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law James Devine; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter J. and Mary Evelyn (nee Walsh) Kelley, Sr., wife Rita E. Kelley (nee Epplin), grandson Kevin Kelley; great-granddaughter Reese Wild; brothers David M., William R., Walter J., Jr and James W. Kelley; and sisters Josephine Devine and Helen Meisenbach.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. July 13 and noon until 1:30 p.m. July 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. July 14, 2021 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.