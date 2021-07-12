Joseph C. Racine | Obituary

Joseph C. “Joe” Racine, 87, of Waterloo, died July 11, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born July 25, 1933, in West Frankfort.

Joe was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Chester American Legion, U.S. Air Force veteran, Commemorative Air Force and retired pilot for American Airlines.

He is survived by his wife Mary L. (nee Wittenborn) Racine; sons Glenn A. (Nancy) Racine, John Kyle (Janis) Racine and Sean Racine; grandchildren Lauren Racine, Emily (John) Audrain, Ashley (Cole) Ruiz; great-grandchildren Kane Dixon, Camryn Ruiz, John Joseph Audrain and Lillianna Audrain; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son Timothy Joseph Racine; parents Joe and Esther (nee Strickland) Racine; step-mother Mary Racine; sisters and brother Oneta Macieiski, Mary Marie Payne and Harry Racine.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. July 23 and 8-9:30 a.m. July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 24 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Chester.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Hospice; or donor’s choice.